Kazakh Initiative to Establish UN Digital Solution Center Receives Unanimous Support at UN Regional Commission

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s initiative to establish the United Nations Digital Solutions Center for the Sustainable Development of Central Asian countries was supported unanimously at the annual 79th session of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) in Bangkok, reported the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry on May 16.

Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Askar Zhambakin presented the initiative during his address at the UN ESCAP session.

The UN ESCAP member countries welcomed and supported Kazakhstan’s initiative that will deliver practical digital solutions in Central Asia and beyond, which is an important milestone for Kazakhstan on the global stage.

According to the Kazakh Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Mussin, the idea to create this center was implemented with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs following President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s instruction.

Mussin highlighted that the President’s position on the world stage, as well as the country’s reputation, played a significant part in the successful promotion and unwavering support for the idea.

According to the ministry, the center will contribute to promoting digital cooperation and inclusiveness while integrating efforts of the region’s countries to promptly respond to external challenges in the global digital space. The center will also contribute to creating export-oriented innovative projects under the Central Asian brand.

The meeting participants welcomed the proposal to hold the inaugural UN ESCAP ministerial conference on digital technologies in Kazakhstan.

The conference will take place next year in Astana with the participation of ministers from 60 countries, focusing on adopting digital technologies, the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and regional technology initiatives. The agenda will also include the Asia-Pacific information superhighway initiative.

Mussin underlined that holding the conference in Kazakhstan will be an essential step both for the country and for the entire Central Asian region.

“The high level of this conference underlines our commitment to the SDGs and the special attention that ESCAP countries pay to develop regional technology initiatives,” he said.

UNESCAP is one of five UN regional commissions established in 1947 to promote economic and social development in the Asia-Pacific region. This year, Kazakhstan is a vice chair of the 79th session of the UN ESCAP, which takes place until May 19.