Kazakh Foreign Minister Addresses Multilateral Cooperation at UN Summit

ASTANA — Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu addressed global challenges such as climate change, nuclear security and digital transformation, highlighting the significance of multilateral cooperation, UN reforms and global efforts during the Summit of the Future on Sept. 22-23.

“Kazakhstan is here today to join forces with all UN member states and its institutions in ensuring a bright future for both our Planet and all of humanity,” said Nurtleu.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release, Nurtleu discussed the need for comprehensive UN system reform to address modern global issues, such as climate crises and nuclear threats. He noted that middle powers and developing countries must have a stronger voice in international institutions, especially within the UN Security Council.

“As stated by President Tokayev of Kazakhstan, the voices of Middle Powers and the developing world need to be amplified and heard clearly in the Security Council. In times of geopolitical turmoil and economic uncertainty, the world needs diplomacy and dialogue,” said Nurtleu.

He also highlighted Kazakhstan’s internal reforms under President Tokayev, which aim to build a just and inclusive society focused on human rights. These reforms include the abolition of the death penalty, a zero-tolerance policy toward torture and domestic violence, and strengthening the national preventive mechanism.

Nurtleu pointed to the challenges posed by climate change in Central Asia, including rising temperatures, glacier melt and desertification. In response to these challenges, Kazakhstan will host the first UN Regional Climate Summit in 2026 and has also proposed establishing a UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development for Central Asia and Afghanistan for enhanced coordination and implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Regarding digital transformation, the Kazakh diplomat highlighted technology’s fundamental role in advancing the UN’s 2030 Agenda. He proposed the creation of the UNESCAP Digital Solutions Center, designed to bridge the digital divide in the Asia-Pacific region.

As a nation with a tragic history of nuclear testing, Nurtleu noted that Kazakhstan remains committed to promoting international nuclear disarmament and urged global unity and dialogue based on the principles of the UN Charter and international law to prevent future nuclear catastrophes.

Kazakhstan fully supported the agreements adopted during the summit: the Pact for the Future, the New Digital Compact and the Declaration on Future Generations. These documents aim to strengthen global cooperation in addressing existential threats, including climate change, technological shifts and security risks.