Kazakh Delegation Attends UN Summit of the Future in New York

ASTANA – Ahead of the UN General Assembly’s annual High-Level Week in New York, a Kazakh delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu participates in a two-day Summit of the Future on Sept. 22-23, initiated by UN Secretary-General António Guterres to find joint solutions to existing and emerging challenges.

Following the first day on Sept. 22, world leaders adopted the Pact for the Future, a landmark declaration pledging concrete actions towards a safer, more peaceful, sustainable and inclusive world for tomorrow’s generations.

According to UN News, the Pact’s five broad focus areas include sustainable development, international peace and security, science and technology, youth and future generations, and transforming global governance.

The Pact was adopted along with its annexes, the Global Digital Compact and the Declaration on Future Generations.

The Global Digital Compact marks the first truly worldwide agreement on the international regulation of artificial intelligence (AI) and is founded on the idea that technology should benefit everyone.

The Declaration on Future Generations focuses on securing the well-being of future generations and highlights the need to include their interests in decision-making processes. It also underlines the importance of protecting the environment, promoting intergenerational equity, and ensuring that the long-term consequences of today’s actions are considered.

Speaking after the adoption, Guterres emphasized that the Pact for the Future and its annexes, “open pathways to new possibilities and opportunities.”

“People everywhere are hoping for a future of peace, dignity, and prosperity. They are crying out for global action to solve the climate crisis, tackle inequality, and address new and emerging risks that threaten everyone. They see the United Nations as essential to solving these challenges. The Summit of the Future sets a course for international cooperation that can meet their expectations,” he said.

Also, the Kazakh delegation plans to participate in thematic events of the UN General Assembly on the economy, trade, finance, environment, healthcare, regional security, and other topics.

Meetings of the foreign ministers from the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), ECO-ASEAN, Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), C5+1 Dialogue, and Annual Ministerial Meeting of Landlocked Developing Countries will take place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

On the first day of his visit, Nurtleu held bilateral meetings with the foreign ministers of Serbia, Marko Djuric, Albania, Igli Hasani, Angola Téte Antóniou and Mongolia, Batmunkh Battsetseg.