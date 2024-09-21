Kazakh Film “Aikai” Wins Best Screenplay at International Film Festival in Spain

ASTANA – The Kazakh film “Aikai” (Scream) won the Best Screenplay award at the ImagineIndia International Film Festival, held in Spain from Sept. 1-16, reported Kazinform news agency. The film triumphed over 70 other entries in the festival’s competition.

Directed by Kenzhebek Shaikakov, “Aikai” tells the story of the victims of the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site and the consequences of nuclear explosions that left an indelible mark on the lives of many people. From 1949 to 1989, the test site served as the Soviet Union’s main facility for both above and below-ground nuclear testing, where at least 456 explosions were conducted.

The film’s themes resonated deeply with audiences and critics, contributing to its success at the festival.

“The success of the film emphasizes the importance of cultural exchange and demonstrates the significance of broadcasting stories related to social and environmental challenges,” said a representative of the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Information to Kazinform.

The film was shot in the picturesque village of Shingozha, located in the Abai Region.

The ImagineIndia Film Festival is a cultural event that aims to strengthen cooperation between the countries of Asia, the Indian subcontinent, Spain and the European Union.