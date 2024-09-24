Kazakh Creator Introduces Nomad Yurt to Lego Fans

ASTANA — Kazakh creator Ainur Polatova and her team have designed a Lego model of the traditional Nomadic yurt to introduce a global audience to the essence of nomadic life. The Lego Corporation offers designers a unique opportunity by hosting a platform where users can upload and showcase their models. Models that garner 10,000 public votes stand a chance to become official Lego sets, available for mass production worldwide.

According to the project’s Instagram, Polatova’s team embraced this opportunity to highlight the yurt as a symbol of the nomadic way of life, representing fundamental values such as mobility, simplicity, and harmony with nature. The project also aims to remind people of the sustainable, nature-centered lifestyle passed down by nomadic ancestors.

The Lego yurt model includes intricate details that reflect traditional nomadic life. One notable feature is the inclusion of Altybakan, a traditional hanging swing that several people can use at once. The exterior of the yurt showcases cattle, a staple of nomadic life, while the interior is decorated with traditional carpets and a table prepared for guests. Designers also included a figure of a woman cooking to highlight the culture’s emphasis on hospitality.

According to Esquire Kazakhstan Journal, the potential audience for the Nomad Yurt Lego set exceeds 500 million people worldwide, with nomadic culture resonating across multiple countries.

Supporters can vote for the Nomad Yurt project on Lego’s official website and follow its progress on Instagram.