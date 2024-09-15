Kazakh Aisholpan Project Discusses Youth, Education and Global Challenges

ASTANA – The Aisholpan cultural and educational project, which features a series of educational podcasts for teenage girls on YouTube, recently hosted Bolat Akchulakov, the president of the Kazakhstan National Federation of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Clubs and the World Federation of UNESCO Clubs and Associations.

During the podcast, Akchulakov shared his vision of the federation’s role in today’s world, discussing how the organization is navigating global challenges and employing innovative approaches to achieve sustainable development goals.

The UNESCO Clubs movement began in Japan in 1947, aiming to promote UNESCO’s key priorities and values in education, science, culture, and communication within civil society. Today, the movement is represented in nearly 90 countries, encompassing around 5,000 organizations.

“This global partnership helps promote ideas and values in these areas. For the Kazakhstan Federation, youth has always been a priority. We are leveraging our accumulated experience to lay a strong foundation for preparing future leaders of the UNESCO club movement worldwide,” said Akchulakov.

Kazakhstan’s UNESCO Federation: achievements and goals

Kazakhstan’s National Federation of UNESCO Clubs has achieved significant milestones, including uniting 199 clubs and 17,000 active members. The federation has organized around 550 events involving participants from more than 45 countries. The international youth festival, The Planet of ART, has engaged approximately 75,000 participants.

“The most basic problem facing humanity is maintaining peace. In this context, Kazakhstan is probably unique in its way, serving as a model of the world. Kazakhstan is a multinational country with representatives of various peoples and nationalities who live in good neighborliness and mutual respect,” said Akchulakov.

As the newly elected president of the World Federation, Akchulakov has prioritized strengthening and developing UNESCO associations and clubs globally, enhancing their visibility and role in local communities, and expanding the membership of the global network.

He also emphasized the importance of deepening collaboration with UNESCO and member states to jointly implement key World Federation programs.

The cornerstones of sustainable development

UNESCO clubs and associations also support sustainable development goals, particularly in preserving cultural heritage and ensuring quality education.

Akchulakov stressed the importance of education as the foundation for societal development, noting that modern challenges, such as rapid technological advancements and artificial intelligence, require a new approach to education and upbringing.

“For the younger generation, many issues require our attention, with the challenge of upbringing being paramount. I am deeply convinced—and this is an age-old truth that will continue to endure—that upbringing is fundamental. Nothing can be built without a strong foundation, and in this context, that foundation is upbringing. The modern world is evolving rapidly, and we must keep pace. Education and upbringing must serve as the cornerstone for developing future generations,” he said.

Akchulakov highlighted efforts to improve access to quality education, with a focus on expanding educational programs, including extracurricular and preschool education.

“We are committed to creating equal access to educational opportunities so that every child can receive the education they need, regardless of their social background,” he said.

Emphasis on youth growth

Akchulakov mentioned the Turakty zhol (permanent path) program, which fosters ecological and cultural values among youth. The program includes competitions that encourage innovative ideas, such as compact greenhouses for home vegetable cultivation, promoting environmental stewardship and cultural values among the younger generation.

The Federation of UNESCO Clubs and Associations is adapting to contemporary challenges while preserving cultural heritage and supporting sustainable development.

Akchulakov emphasized the need to harmonize traditions with modern technologies and ensure equal access to educational resources.

As the organization looks to the future, it remains committed to helping the younger generation adapt and thrive, underscoring a dedication to creating a sustainable and balanced world for future generations.