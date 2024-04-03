Kazakhstan Launches Podcast for Teenage Girls with EU Support

ASTANA – The Aisholpan international cultural and educational project introduced PODCAST AISHOLPAN: the power of inspiration, a series of educational podcasts for teenage girls on YouTube on April 3 in Astana, reported the project’s press service.

The project’s mission is aimed at empowering adolescents, enhancing female leadership from an early age, building generational connections, and advocating for humanism, tolerance, and environmental friendliness.

The Podcast Aisholpan represents a logical progression from an educational project launched several years ago with the support of the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Kazakhstan, switching this year to a media format.

According to EU Ambassador to Kazakhstan Kęstutis Jankauskas, the EU’s backing to the project seeks to contribute to the empowerment of girls, developing their leadership skills and abilities.

Young journalist, podcaster, actress, and model Aruzhan Khafiz became the podcast’s host, with the first guests including Aliya Ospanova, president of the Center for International Programs and an expert in international education, along with Bulbul Kartanbay, an ice hockey forward in Kazakhstan’s women’s team, currently playing in the Swiss league and founder of the country’s first women’s hockey academy.