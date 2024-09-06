Global Competitors Gather in Astana: All You Need to Know Before World Nomad Games Begin

ASTANA – As traditional archers, wrestlers and racers from around the world gather in Astana ahead of the fifth Word Nomad Games starting this weekend, here is key information and updates from the grand event coming to the Kazakh capital.

With 2,430 participants from 89 countries, including Australia and South America, these games are anticipated to offer a variety of entertainment.

“Today, the geography of the games has expanded, and there are countries participating in the World Nomad Games for the first time. For the first time in 10 years, countries from all continents are taking part. For example, the country farthest from Kazakhstan will be Australia. Among the new participating countries are Venezuela, Ireland and Gambia,” said Ablai Kondybaev, deputy head of the games’ Directorate for the Preparation and Conduct, at a Sept. 5 press briefing at Central Communications Service.

“Nomadic games are a new and interesting phenomenon for the whole world, so interest in it is growing,” he added.

The games will feature 97 medal sets across 21 sports, with 581 medals up for grabs. The total prize fund of the fifth World Nomad Games is 250 million tenge ($518,000).

“There was also a very high interest of the world and Kazakh media in the games. A total of 1,185 media applications were received from 64 countries for accreditation. In particular, there were 815 applications from domestic journalists and 370 from foreign journalists,” said Kondybaev.

Among global media representatives are reporters from CNN, BBC, Euronews, and CCTV.

The closing ceremony of the games will be held on Sept. 13 in the ethno-village, where the host country for the next World Nomad Games will be revealed. “It is planned that it will be Uzbekistan,” said Kondybaev.

Kazakhstan to provide animals for the competition

Following the experience from the previous World Nomad Games, Kazakhstan will provide animals for the competition, including horses and eagles.

“Around 560 sport horses are participating in the games: 114 horses of the National Team and 300 horses rented by the directorate for participants from other countries who did not bring their own horses. Competitors from the Kyrgyz Republic, Mongolia and China will arrive with their own horses,” said Kondybaev.

“The traditional kusbegilik hunting competition will involve around 45 birds, including eagles, falcons and hawks from Mongolia and the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as birds of our national team. The birds will be placed in the capital’s circus. All places of accommodation for animals participating in the games meet the necessary veterinary and sanitary standards,” he added.

Cultural and scientific programs

Along with the vigorous sports competition, the anticipation is high for cultural and scientific programs.

“Over 100 cultural events are to take place in the ethno-auyl (village), with an estimated 5,600 participants expected to attend. Creative groups from the regions will also gather there as part of the Birlik Kerueni [Caravan of Unity] project. Around 200 craftspeople and virtuoso aityskers [improvisational poets] will demonstrate their skills. The ethno-village will open its doors on Sept. 7,” said Kondybaev.

On the opening day of the ethno-village, representatives of Aktobe, Zhetisu and Karagandy regions will present their unique crafts and cultural traditions. “Each region has already set up its own yurts with different fillings revealing their tourist potential,” added Kondybaev.

The scientific program of the games will bring together 75 participants from 12 countries, including Azerbaijan, Great Britain, China, South Korea, the Kyrgyz Republic, Mongolia, Russia, the United States of America, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan. The program will run from Sept. 9 to 11 at the National Museum of Kazakhstan.

Logistics and tickets

Twenty hotels and 331 vehicles will be mobilized to accommodate athletes attending the World Nomad Games. Special buses will transport participants from their hotels to the sports venues.

Shuttle buses will also be available for the public free of charge, running daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. They will depart from Astana Arena, Expo area, and the nation’s main mosque (Mangilik el, 65).

The price of the tickets for the World Nomad Games, which went on sale in March, range from 1,000 tenge ($2) to 15,000 tenge ($31) for adults, with an average price of 3,600 tenge ($7.50). Discounts and benefits are available for retirees, people with disabilities, and students.

“Tickets for the opening ceremony were sold out a few days ago,” announced Kondybaev.

For more information about the fifth World Nomad Games, a call center can be reached at 1355.