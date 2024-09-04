Ethno-Village to Bring Nomadic Culture to Life at Fifth World Nomad Games

ASTANA— The Koshpendiler Alemi (World of Nomads) ethno-village will be set up near the Kazanat racetrack in Astana for the fifth World Nomad Games. Spanning ten hectares, the village will immerse visitors in the rich traditions of the Kazakh people and the unique cultures of nomadic nations.

According to the Astana administration’s press service, the village will open to the public from Sept. 7 to Sept. 13.

The opening ceremony of the ethno-village will take place on Sept. 7 at 11 a.m.

The village will be divided into several areas: a central square, a children’s playground for traditional games, a folk music tent, an open-air museum of nomadic civilizations, and designated spaces for sports events and national cuisine. The public will also find a main stage, regional ethnic settlements, artisan workshops, and a bazaar, where over 200 artisans will showcase a variety of handcrafted souvenirs.

Every day in the village will begin with a grand parade, followed by concerts from 12 a.m. to 5 p.m., demonstrating performances by regional groups, ethno-folklore ensembles, Kazakh national orchestras, soloists, and dance groups. Evening programs will include gala concerts starting at 6 p.m., with grand performances by Kazakh pop artists and international groups.

All main stage concerts will be free and open to the public.

The village will also feature restaurants serving Kazakh national cuisine, giving visitors the chance to savor traditional dishes. A children’s playground will offer a blend of fun and educational activities, ensuring an engaging experience for younger guests.

In addition to the main village near the Kazanat racetrack, four other ethno-villages will be set up in different areas across the city. They include the square of the Baiterek monument, near the Kazakh Yeli monument, Atatürk Park, and Central Park.