German Chancellor Scholz to Visit Kazakhstan Next Week

ASTANA – Germany’s Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan on Sept. 16-17.
Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Kyrgyz Republic President Sadyr Zhaparov, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. September, 2023. Berlin. Photo credit: Akorda
Scholz plans to hold talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and take part in the second meeting in the Central Asia + Germany format, reported Akorda on Sept. 7.
In September last year, Tokayev participated in the C5+Germany dialogue of five Central Asian leaders with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin.
