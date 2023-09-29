President Tokayev Takes Part in Central Asia-Germany Summit  

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in the C5+Germany dialogue of five Central Asian leaders with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Sept. 29 in Berlin, reported the Akorda press service.

Addressing the summit participants, Tokayev noted that the dialogue initiative could give a powerful impetus to cooperation between countries, focusing on priority areas for cooperation.

He underlined prospects for trade and economic cooperation, the development of new transit and transport corridors, and cooperation in the energy sector.

Climate change and water issues were also on the meeting agenda. The leaders discussed the melting of glaciers and changes in the environmental situation in Central Asia. According to Tokayev, Germany’s experience in addressing these problems is important for the region.

The heads of state also discussed the geopolitical situation around the Central Asian region and the European Union (EU). The sides addressed the current situation in Afghanistan.

Steinmeier, in his speech, said that the crisis around Ukraine seriously affects the security of both the EU and Central Asia.

In this regard, Tokayev reiterated the need for wise diplomacy aimed at finding mutually acceptable peaceful solutions. He stressed that the parties need to start real negotiations.

Tokayev spoke in favor of expanding cultural and humanitarian ties between the countries of Central Asia and Germany. Notably, he supported the implementation of joint scientific and educational projects and programs for studying the German language.

Kyrgyz Republic President Sadyr Zhaparov, Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev also addressed the event.