Kazakhstan Triumphs Kokpar Final in Tense Game Against Kyrgyz Republic

ASTANA – Kazakhstan emerges a winner in an exciting final of kokpar, a traditional “goat pulling” game on horses, on day five of the fifth World Nomad Games on Sept. 12. Kazakh and Kyrgyz teams geared up for their ultimate clash in kokpar, providing spectators a captivating game full of unexpected twists and last-minute scores.

The match progress

The match started off strong, with the Kazakh team’s Ernat Malimbay opening the score within the first minutes of the game.

The first half ended with a 1:3 score in favor of the Kyrgyz team, leaving the stadium full of Kazakh fans feeling anxious. However, Kazakhstan’s national team quickly leveled the score in the second half, with goals from Abylaikhan Nyshanbekov and Kurmanbek Turganbek.

The Kazakh team even pulled ahead, making it 4:3 with just minutes remaining. But in a surprising twist, a Kyrgyz player scored, tying the game with only 20 seconds left on the clock.

After a gruelling 40 minutes of main time, it was Kazakhstan that claimed the prize in an extra 10 minutes, with Kurmanbek Turganbek scoring the decisive goal – a heartbreaking defeat for the Kyrgyz team.

Commentary from the Kazakh kokpar team

Three sportsmen, Ernat Malimbay, Abylaikhan Nyshanbekov, and Kurmanbek Turganbek, had been the heroes of the tournament from Kazakhstan’s side. They are Kazakh kokpar icons for a new generation of Kazakhs with high hopes and dreams in the game.

“The game was very competitive until the last seconds. Both teams are well prepared. We were waiting for this game,” said Akylbai Mankeev, head coach of Kazakhstan’s kokpar team.

“Abylaikhan’s main goal was to score the first goal and he did it. However, towards the end we missed a bit. But our guys were motivated and won in the end,” he added.

Turganbek was the one who scored the pivotal goal that helped Kazakhstan advance against the Kyrgyz Republic.

“The game was very competitive, as you have witnessed. Two halves by 20 minutes, plus 10 minutes of Altyn salym (Golden deposit, or extra time). We managed to score in Altyn salym and secured victory for the Kazakh country. The same situation happened at the fourth World Nomad Games – I made a goal in Altyn salym,” said Turganbek.

“Many thanks to our Kyrgyz brothers for a good game. The support of our people was felt here. Everyone was saying that they were worried when the score was 3-1 [in favour of the Kyrgyz team]. We were ready for it. No matter what happens, we were ready to win and we have reached that goal,” he added.