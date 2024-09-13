Fifth World Nomad Games Culminates in Thrilling Horse Racing Spectacle

ASTANA—The final day of the Fifth World Nomad Games brought ancient nomadic traditions to life. Horse racing, a centerpiece of the event, captivated spectators with its speed, endurance, and agility on Sept.13. Riders from various countries showcased their horsemanship, with Kazakhstan emerging as the dominant force in several races.

The competitions featured various categories, including the classical flat race and traditional styles such as Kunan Baige, Alaman Baige, Top Baige, and Zhorga Zharys. Each race demanded not only speed but also a deep connection between the rider and the horse, focusing on endurance and specific techniques.

Riders from Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Mongolia, Russia, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan participated with over 100 competing horses. Many jockeys were young, some as young as eight, showcasing remarkable skills despite their age.

The judging panel included experts from Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Hungary and Russia.

Among the most anticipated events was the Alaman Baige, a grueling 25,000-meter race that had spectators on the edge of their seats. The race featured a thrilling finish with a surprising victory from Aikabak, a horse few had favored initially.

Anticipation before the race

In the lead-up to the Alaman Baige, experts and fans placed their bets on the Kazakh horse Zhumyrtuyak and the Kyrgyz Kara Kyz, with Aikabak not initially considered a favorite. However, as the race unfolded, Aikabak started slowly but surged in the final stretch, overtaking the frontrunners and clinching a dramatic victory.

Altai Bimen, executive director of the Baige Federation, noted that Russia posed the strongest competition in the classical races, while in the traditional categories, the greatest rival was the Kyrgyz horse Kara Kyz.

“We anticipate an epic race between Kazakh Zhumyrtuyak and Kyrgyz Kara Kyz,” said Vice President of the Baige Federation, Zhomart Saibolatov, before the Alaman race. He also explained that preparations for these races began as soon as the World Nomad Games were announced.

Race results: Kazakhstan dominates

In the flat race over 1,600 meters, Shagala, ridden by jockey Ramazan Tabyldiyev, secured the top spot. Arlan, with jockey Myrzabek Kappushev, came in second, while Struna, ridden by Rasul Alpysbay, finished third. All medalists represented Kazakhstan’s national team.

In the 2,400-meter race, Beryl Racer, jockeyed by Aslanbek Baykenov, took first place. Adai, ridden by Myrzabek Kappushev, followed in second, and Roseline, jockeyed by Dauren Zhusupov, secured third. All winners competed for Kazakhstan’s national team.

The 3,200-meter race saw Kazakhstan’s yet another domination among seven other racers. Life’s A Breeze, ridden by Myrzabek Kappushev, claimed victory. Ridden by Dauren Zhusupov, West Coast Knight finished second, and Alaska Tiger, with Ramazan Tabyldiyev as jockey, took third. The race featured horses of four years and older.

In the 11-kilometer Kunan Baige, out of 15 racers, all medalists represented Kazakhstan’s national team. Kamyskulak, ridden by Amir Serik, took first place, with Aishuak, jockeyed by Ansar Arystanbek, in second. Baktori, ridden by Dilnur Nurmukash, finished third. All medalists represented Kazakhstan’s national team.

Out of 19 racers in the Top Baige, Holyboy, ridden by Serzhan Baktybai, claimed first place. Zymyran, with Arnat Muratkhan as a jockey, came in second, and Kemenger, jockeyed by Zhanbolat Marden, finished third.

“I prepared for this race for a long time. I am very happy. It was challenging to control the horse at the beginning. I started racing at the age of 7, and it has been just a year since. My family’s friends came here with me. I haven’t spoken to my parents yet, but I know they are already aware,” said Baktybai.

“The horse came from Russia and previously participated in races in Germany and Russia. The original name given abroad is Holyboy. We only recently purchased the horse, and this is the first race we have competed in within the country,” said Baktybai’s coach, Medet Yeralim.

In the Zhorga Race, Chikson Lock, ridden by Zhailoobek Uulu Chuban, took first place. Ak-zhauyn, ridden by Yerbulan Tleugaliuly, finished second, and Empress, with jockey Nurel Iranov, came in third.

The Alaman Baige, a 25,000-meter endurance test, witnessed Aikabak, ridden by Ansar Arystanbek, claim a surprise victory. Zhumyrtuyak, ridden by Hamza Amankeldy, took second, and Kara Kyz, jockeyed by Elesov Nurel, finished third.

After the race, Arystanbek’s coach, Zhambyl Bobekbai, expressed satisfaction with the strategy, noting that they had been preparing since winter.

“We planned to stay lowkey for most of the race and then push hard in the final loop. We planned to make to the top three,” said Bobekbai.

Their preparation now shifts toward the finals of Kazakhstan’s Championship on Oct. 5, where they hope to continue their success.