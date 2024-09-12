Kazakh National Team Dominates Horseback Archery, Securing Six Medals in Four Days

ASTANA – Kazakh national team topped the medal standing in zhamby atu (horseback archery) after completing four days of competition on Sept. 11. Kazakh horseback archers claimed a total of six medals: two gold, three silver, and one bronze.

Over the course of four days, over 70 athletes from 27 countries competed in four distinct styles, including Magyar (Hungarian), Turkish, Korean (Asian) and Kazakh styles. For Kazakhstan, which holds tradition and heritage close to its heart, this event marks a significant milestone.

The competition concluded on Sept. 11 with the Kazakh traditional zhamby style, a unique and challenging style that has gained international recognition. It features a 30-centimeter diameter target that hangs from a 50-centimeter string attached to a 2.5-meter pole, allowing it to sway naturally.

In the final results, TeRi Gun from China claimed first place, followed by Kazakhstan’s Batyr Beksaut in second, and Daloh Samal from Thailand secured third.

On the preceding days, the Kazakh national team also competed in various styles against international opponents.

The competition kicked off on Sept. 8 with the Magyar style, known for its unique setup of three targets, each 90 centimeters in diameter, placed side by side. Archers are allowed to shoot an unlimited number of arrows but must stay within a 100-meter range when firing.

The top three spots were claimed by Raphael Malet from France, Altankhuyang Nergui from Mongolia, and Gaetan Blot from France. Kazakh athlete Abzal Tulybekov finished in fifth place, securing a spot in the top five for the Kazakh national team.

On Sept. 9, the zhamby atu competition continued in the Asian style, also known as the Korean style. This challenging event featured three squared targets placed 20 centimeters above the ground, spaced 30 meters apart. The first target faces west, the second is positioned straight ahead, and the third target faces east, directly opposite the first.

It was a particularly successful day for the Kazakh national team, as they swept the podium. Batyr Beksauyt claimed gold, Aitbek Sarybay secured silver, and Yeralkhan Aykoz took home the bronze medal.

In the Turkish-style horseback archery competition that took place on Sept. 10, Kazakhstan’s Yeralkhan Aykoz claimed first place, while Eğit Kerem from Türkiye secured second. The Kazakh national team earned another podium spot with Aitbek Sarybay finishing third in points.