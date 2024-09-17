Almaty Day Celebrations Highlight City’s Cultural Heritage, Growth

ASTANA — Almaty, the biggest city in Kazakhstan, celebrated its birthday on Sept. 15, in what was a vibrant celebration of the city’s history and growth. The festivities attracted residents and tourists to the blend of traditional and modern festivities.



Almaty celebrates its birthday every year on the third Sunday of September, which fell on Sept.15 this year.

The day commemorates the founding of Kazakhstan’s largest city and is a lively celebration that transforms Almaty into a vibrant hub. Parades, concerts, exhibitions and cultural activities showcase the city’s unique spirit. The celebration spans several days and features a variety of events for all ages.

According to the Almaty city administration’s culture department, the celebrations began with the family festival, Almaty is Our Common Home on the Abai Square, where the city’s akim (mayor) Yerbolat Dosayev addressed the public.

“Almaty should always be at the forefront and be a shining example of positive changes. We will use all our strength, knowledge and experience for this. It is in our hands to make Almaty our common home, where everyone feels comfortable and safe,” said Dosayev.

Following that, the city hosted a concert featuring soloists and creative teams.

Cultural program, Apple Fest, Guinness World Record

The Park of the First President hosted the famous Apple Fest festival, featuring various cultural and entertainment activities.

Apple Fest featured three stages: main, ethnic, and theatrical. It also had thematic zones, including an apple fair, embassy alley, street craft, children’s entertainment, an eco-zone promoting environmental awareness and an open-air cinema.

“The park is filled with various activities. Our guests will find entertainment for every taste. This year, the festival is held for the 13th time, and we have focused on the environmental agenda. Today, as part of the apple festival, more than 45 farms are represented at the fair, offering 130 tons of apples,” said Natalia Rastoropnova, the festival organizer.

The festival also set a record by brewing 1,700 liters of apple compote, now listed in the Guinness Book of Records. Proceeds from the compote sales will fund the purchase of seedlings and bird feeders for the city’s parks.

Circus tent, evening performance, Book Fest

For circus enthusiasts, a circus tent featuring acts such as the Ethiopian Black Eagles and a clown quartet was open. Tickets ranged from 3,000 tenge (US$6.3) to 4,000 tenge (US$8.4).



Various parts of Almaty hosted concerts with performances from well-known singers and musicians. The concerts featured an impressive line-up, including Roza Rymbaeva, Nagima Eskalieva, Yerbolat Kudaibergen, Sadraddin, Aikyn Tolepbergen, Miras Zhugunusov, Adam, the Almaty akimat (city administration) symphony orchestra, and the Steppe Sons ethnic group.

The festival dubbed Tugan Kuninmen, Almaty (Happy Birthday, Almaty) continued on Arbat, the heart of all city events and the favorite weekend leisure zone. The alley featured artist exhibitions, a craft fair and the annual Kitap (book) Fest, which celebrated its tenth year under the motto of The Book of the Future.

According to Zhuldyz Omarbek, the festival’s founder, Kitap Fest became a genuine holiday for Kazakh people, bringing together book lovers, authors and leading experts in the field of literature. She noted that the event became a symbol of love for books and a significant milestone in the development of book culture in Kazakhstan.

“Kitap Fest is the only book festival in Kazakhstan. It is not just a book fair. We promote culture and love of reading,” said Omarbek.

The celebration of Almaty Day concluded with a fireworks display at Koktobe Park and congratulatory lighting on the Koktobe TV tower, leaving residents and visitors with lasting memories of the city’s cultural richness and future potential.

Tourism boom, impressions, city development

Tourism in Almaty is rising, with the city budget receiving over 71 billion tenge (US$148 million) from tourism taxes last year. The city’s tourism department reported that tax revenue from tourism accounts for 5% of the total budget. Last year, investments in the sector surpassed 106 billion tenge (US$220 million), marking a 47% increase from 2022.



According to the Khabar news agency, to enhance tourist appeal, Almaty has implemented a service sector development program.

“To meet the international level, we are working on improving the skills of employees in the city, focusing on guides and airport employees to improve their English language skills,” said Ruslan Zhanabaev, head of Almaty’s Department of Tourism Management.

The city attracts tourists mainly from Central Asian countries, but there is growing interest from China, India, Russia, Turkiye, and the United States.

Tourists have praised Almaty for its beauty and hospitality.

“The city impresses with its beauty and hospitality. We enjoy the local cuisine, explore the sights and get acquainted with the culture of Kazakhstan. Of course, there is a language barrier, but unfortunately, we, ourselves, do not speak English so well. Still, people immediately understand what we want from them,” said Joanna Varzynska, a tourist from Poland.

According to Ravinder Sharma, an Indian tourist, the country has become a popular destination for them. “Your country has a huge potential. There is beautiful nature and very polite people here,” she said.

In 2023, a large-scale study titled Portrait of a Foreign Tourist indicated that a foreign tourist spends an average of $1,500 in Almaty. This figure is expected to rise as the industry grows. Efforts are ongoing to promote Almaty abroad, with 11 advertising campaigns launched on foreign online platforms.

To see the best tourist spots, tune in for the episode about Almaty on The Astana Times YouTube channel.