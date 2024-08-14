USAID Enhances Kazakhstan’s Customs Processing with New Computer Servers

ASTANA — The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and U.S. Ambassador Daniel Rosenblum delivered advanced computer servers to the State Revenue Committee (SRC) of Kazakhstan on Aug. 14. During the handover at the SRC headquarters, ambassador Rosenblum and SRC Chairman Zhandos Duisembiyev underscored the significance of this upgrade in bolstering Kazakhstan’s customs infrastructure.

These new servers, manufactured by Dell Inc., will replace outdated equipment that has hindered the efficiency of Kazakhstan’s customs operations. The servers will support the SRC’s new customs IT system, designed to improve the speed and security of customs clearance processes.

“Adopting innovative technologies will streamline processes, enhance accuracy, improve transparency, and foster a business-friendly environment, attracting more investors and boosting economic growth,” said Rosenblum.

He highlighted the broader benefits, stating, “Through this project, we aim to make trade in Kazakhstan and with its neighbors more efficient and less costly and ultimately increase trade volumes. This not only benefits U.S. companies but also all of Kazakhstan’s trading partners.”

Introducing the new system represents a significant step forward in Kazakhstan’s customs infrastructure. The system is expected to reduce clearance times and enhance data security by leveraging automation, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. Additionally, its scalability ensures adaptability for future growth.

USAID’s provision of high-performance server infrastructure supports a more efficient and secure customs environment in Kazakhstan. Ambassador Rosenblum emphasized the shared vision of the U.S. and Kazakhstan for a transparent and secure trade environment as Kazakhstan strengthens its role as a leading regional trade hub. He also pointed to the importance of diverse trade routes, particularly across the Caspian Sea and the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, which will be facilitated by the new infrastructure.

“This improvement will make it possible to diversify trade for Kazakhstan, so it’s more efficient and also more diverse—a win-win,” Rosenblum concluded.

SRC Chairman Duisembiyev expressed his appreciation for the U.S. support, noting the new servers’ positive impact on Kazakhstan’s customs operations. He stressed that this collaboration is essential for enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of the country’s customs procedures.