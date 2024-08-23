TikTok, Kazakh Tourism Promote Nation’s Culture, Major Sites Through Travel Content

ASTANA — TikTok, a short-form video hosting service, and Kazakh Tourism national company, are launching a new stage of a large-scale initiative under the GuideToKazakhstan hashtag. The initiative encourages users to take part in a creative competition about Kazakhstan’s tourism.

Winners in three nominations will receive valuable prizes — a vacation in hotels in Aktau and Turkistan and ski passes to the Shymbulak mountain resort. To do this, from Aug. 22 to Sept. 5, one needs to publish a video longer than one minute with the hashtags #GuideToKazakhstan and the country’s region on one of three topics: interesting places, food or culture, reported the TikTok press service.

So far, almost 5,000 videos have been published under the project hashtag. In their videos, Kazakh users talk about the most exciting places in Kazakhstan: the largest mosque in Shymkent, which has been under construction in the new city center for over 10 years; a mysterious cave in the Turkistan Region; a picturesque journey through Eastern Kazakhstan and many other beauties of the country.

“TikTok has long ceased to be just a platform for entertainment content – it has become a powerful tool for promoting the image of our country. Every day, this network attracts not only young people, but also an adult audience, which expands the opportunities for popularizing Kazakhstan. We are pleased to partner with TikTok and are confident that it will allow us to effectively promote our tourism potential and cultural heritage in the international arena,” said Kazakh Tourism Chairman Kairat Sadvakasov.