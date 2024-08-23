Task to Increase Trade Volume Between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan is Feasible, Says Tajik PM

ASTANA – The task set by Presidents of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan for their governments to increase mutual trade volume to $2 billion is really feasible, Tajik Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda said at an Aug. 23 meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, reported Akorda.

“Kazakhstan has been steadily occupying one of the key positions in foreign trade turnover for many years. The increase in trade turnover for the first half of the year was approximately 20%,” Rasulzoda stated.

Tokayev thanked Rasulzoda for his assistance in organizing a high-level business forum and reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to further strengthening the constructive partnership with Tajikistan.

He backed President Emomali Rahmon’s proposal to intensify inter-parliamentary relations at a meeting with Mahmadtoir Zokirzoda, chairman of the Majlisi Namoyandagon (lower house) of Majlisi Oli (Tajik Parliament).

“We hope that our parliamentary relations will develop successfully and will become a very important element of bilateral cooperation and alliance,” Tokayev shared.

Zokirzoda confirmed Tajikistan’s readiness to work on further strengthening inter-parliamentary ties, expanding the legal framework, and intensifying interaction within the friendship group between the parliaments of the two countries.

The parties emphasized the importance of legislative support for the agreements reached in the political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.

Kazakh and Tajik Presidents then visited an exhibition showcasing a variety of agricultural products, including melons, fresh fruits, vegetables, and national dishes such as various types of pilaf cooked by top chefs. The exhibition also featured a range of bakery products, including flatbreads and kulcha.