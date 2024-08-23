Kazakh-Tajik Investment Forum Yields Nearly $900 Million in Contracts

ASTANA – The Kazakh-Tajik Investment Forum, held in Dushanbe on Aug. 21 ahead of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s state visit to Tajikistan, resulted in the signing of several commercial agreements and contracts worth approximately $900 million, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

According to the Khovar National Information Agency of Tajikistan, the countries also plan to increase their trade turnover to $2 billion in the near future.

First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar highlighted significant opportunities to implement joint projects in many areas. He emphasized that the forum reflects the two countries’ intentions to strengthen bilateral trade and economic and investment cooperation.

He reported on the joint work carried out by the governments to expand the range of goods supplied, deepen industrial interaction, and increase mutual agricultural trade.

Tajik First Deputy Prime Minister Hokim Kholiqzoda noted that Kazakhstan is the country’s strategic partner in the region. In 2023, it took fourth place in Tajikistan’s foreign trade structure with a share of 13.8%.

The forum underscored the importance of ongoing cooperation between metallurgical enterprises and expanding joint agricultural projects. The latter aims to bolster the production, processing, and storage of agricultural, fruit, and vegetable products to export these goods to third-country markets.

Additionally, the forum highlighted fruitful collaboration in the transport and IT sectors. It was emphasized that Kazakhstan creates all conditions for transit transportation development.

On the forum’s sidelines, Kazakh representatives held bilateral meetings with Tajik company leaders, exploring specific proposals for joint projects, including establishing production facilities for high-value products.