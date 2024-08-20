President Tokayev Reviews Astana’s Readiness for Fifth World Nomad Games

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited sports venues renovated for the upcoming fifth World Nomad Games (WNG), which will take place from Sept. 8 to 13 in the Kazakh capital.

According to the Akorda press service, Tokayev visited the Astana Arena stadium on Aug. 20, which will host the opening ceremony of the international competition and the accreditation center located in the Qazaqstan Athletics Complex. Tokayev saw the national team’s uniform for participation in the WNG. The event has also attracted 1,500 volunteers.

Kazakh Minister of Tourism and Sports Yermek Marzhikpayev spoke about the preparations of the national team that underwent 42 training camps at the international and national levels. Kazakh athletes participated in seven international and 25 national tournaments.

Approximately 2,800 athletes and members of official delegations from 89 countries are expected to participate in the fifth WNG. Athletes will compete for 97 sets of medals in 21 sports. The main competitions will be held at the Astana Arena stadium, the Kazanat Hippodrome, the Alau Ice Palace, the Ushkempirov Martial Arts Palace, and the Duman Hotel and sports complex. In addition, a special site has been created for zhamby atu and tenge ilu competitions.

More than 150 cultural events are timed to coincide with the games. In particular, the Museum of Nomadic Civilization, the city of artisans, and the sculpture exhibition will be organized in the ethno-village territory. The WNG’s scientific program includes an international conference titled “Nomads: History, Knowledge, Lessons” at the National Museum.

According to preliminary forecasts, the capital is expected to host nearly 100,000 tourists during the event. More than 20 hotels and the most popular locations are almost ready to welcome foreign guests, and work is underway to improve and decorate the city streets.

Tokayev also visited the Kazanat Hippodrome and other competition sites.