Foreign Bloggers Explore Kazakhstan’s National Games Ahead of World Nomad Games

ASTANA – The Directorate for the Preparation and Holding of the Fifth World Nomad Games organized a special presentation for 11 foreign bloggers and influencers at the Qazaqstan Athletics Complex on July 29 to promote the games and introduce the international audience to Kazakhstan’s national games and tourism industry, reported the games’ press service.

The participants included famous international bloggers such as Nur Ruhainies Farehah from Malaysia, an actress and presenter with 1.7 million Instagram followers and 738,700 followers on TikTok, and Wang Jianing from China, a food blogger with huge audiences on Xiaohongshu, Douyin, and Weibo.

Other influencers arrived from Thailand, Oman, Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Vietnam, Italy, and the Kyrgyz Republic. They were introduced to unique sports featured in the World Nomad Games, including Kazakh kuresi (wrestling), kusbegilik (eagle training), asyk atu (a board game with bones of a knee sheep joint), togyzkumalak, mangala (Turkish board game), oware (West African board game), mas-wrestling, and sadak atu (traditional archery). These traditional sports not only highlight the richness of Kazakh culture but also emphasize its uniqueness on the international stage.

“I am very happy to discover a new country and its culture. These sports radiate a special atmosphere, filled with the spirit of ancestors. It is incredible that they continue to be passed on to new generations. It’s amazing how similar our cultures are, despite the differences. I would really like to see the athletes compete with my own eyes. The horse competitions, in particular, have caught my attention. I think they will be spectacular,” commented Nur Ruhainies Farehah.

“This is my second time visiting Kazakhstan. I was here a year ago, and then I didn’t know much about your country and its traditions. Now, as I am temporarily here, I want to say that I am really enjoying my stay. The people here are very friendly, I like your culture and nature. I easily find a common language with others and enjoy the local cuisine,” said Kemal Kaya, a guest from Türkiye, expressing confidence that the games will be held at the highest level. “We have a lot in common, and it will be very interesting to watch how the athletes compete. For example, I play asyk quite well. I have known this game since childhood, just like you.”