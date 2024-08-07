Latvia Prepares for Fifth World Nomad Games with Toguzkumalak and Other Games

ASTANA – The traditional Kazakh board game togyzkumalak (nine pebbels board game), known as the “chess of the steppes,” is one of the 21 sports featured at the Fifth World Nomad Games (WNG) in Astana. The sports program also includes assyk atu,

ordo, tug of war, baige, kokpar, horseback wrestling, tenge ilu, qazaq kuresi, ashyrtmaly aba gureshi, kurash, koresh, alysh, mas-wrestling, powerful nomad, a strongman competition, mangala, oware, horseback archery, traditional archery, kusbegilik and kok boru.

Latvia is among the 75 countries that have confirmed their participation in the games, with plans to compete in togyzkumalak, mangala (a Turkish board game), and oware (a West African board game).

In an interview with the Latvian news agency, Lyubov Azimova, the President of the Latvian Togyzkumalak Federation spoke about the game’s main features and its growth in Latvia.

Could you please briefly describe the togyzkumalak game?

Togyzkumalak is an intellectual game that originated 4,000 years ago in the vast steppes of Kazakhstan. It embodies the wisdom of nomadic peoples and has been included in the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s (UNESCO) list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. In togyzkumalak, you take the balls from one hole and place them one by one into the next holes. This seemingly simple action requires fine motor skills and stimulates brain activity through the tactile engagement of holding and placing the balls.

While this explanation covers the basics of the move technique, the game itself is a complex and rich experience.

Togyzkumalak is a wonderful game for developing tactical and strategic skills and greatly improves mental arithmetic. The game is dynamic, with each move significantly altering the board’s position, which sharpens players’ attention to detail.

Is there potential for Latvian athletes in this game?

Since 2019, Latvian athletes have competed in the World Championships of Togyzkumalak. This year, at the World Cup stage in the Czech Republic, Karina Alekseeva and Valeria Chagina secured third place. This achievement is significant as it marks the first time Latvian athletes have displaced Kyrgyz competitors from the podium, a notable feat given that the strongest players traditionally come from Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic.

Is there any support for your federation from Kazakhstan?

Yes, and it is very encouraging. Our federation in Latvia receives strong support from the Kazakh Embassy. Without their involvement, the federation and the players might not exist in Latvia. We are also proud that world champions in togyzkumalak have visited us for master classes.

In 2022, “Fundamentals of Togyzkumalak in Problems,” a self-study book, was published, as a result of collaboration between Latvian and Kazakh authors. The Kazakh Embassy in Latvia organized the book launch, and the president of the World Federation of Togyzkumalak, Alikhan Baimenov, was an honorary guest at the event in Riga.

Some compare the Fifth World Nomad Games to the Olympics. Do you agree with this opinion?

I agree in terms of scale and participant numbers, but the WNG offers more than just sports competitions. It’s a chance to immerse oneself in ancient nomadic culture, experiencing its wisdom and beauty. The organizers emphasize both the cultural and sports programs, and this year, there is even a scientific component. The ethno-village will showcase the best of the steppe’s heritage, offering a unique experience.

Will your players participate in the 2024 World Nomad Games in Kazakhstan?

Absolutely. We have been preparing for these global competitions for about two years. The selection process was completed in April. Our federation has registered teams for all intellectual sports featured in the WNG—togyzkumalak, mangala and oware.

Why did you decide to prepare separate teams for each game?

Previously, our competitors played togyzkumalak at competitions and then participated in mangala and oware. We did not set high goals before, but now that our players are achieving placements, we want to strengthen our Latvian positions. Mangala and oware, though related to togyzkumalak, differ significantly in tactics and strategy. To use a simple analogy, togyzkumalak is like a marathon, mangala is a sprint, and oware is a hurdle race. We are now focused on results, so we have dedicated teams for each sport.

With the support of Kazakhstan, our togyzkumalak team will compete in Astana for the WNG. We are currently seeking sponsors for the oware and mangala teams to cover their travel expenses.

The article was originally published on the bb.lv website.