Kazakhstan’s Strongman Sergey Tsyrulnikov Shocks America’s Got Talent Audience

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s strongman Sergey Tsyrulnikov took part in the United States’ TV show America’s Got Talent and stunned the jury and the audience with his amazing strength.

The video was released on the show’s YouTube channel on Aug. 7.

“My big dream is to inspire people, to have my own show and especially to show kids that anything is possible in this life,” he said to the jury.

During the performance, Tsyrulnikov demonstrated how he breaks the chain around his neck, bends steel construction tools and hammers a nail into a piece of wood with his palm. Tsyrulnikov advanced to the next stage of the show.

In June, a four-time Guinness World Record holder was appointed Kazakhstan’s Goodwill Ambassador by the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

In a recent interview with The Astana Times, Tsyrulnikov spoke about his childhood, charitable endeavors and commitment to social initiatives.