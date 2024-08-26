Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Assaubayeva Wins Silver Medal at Tbilisi FIDE Women’s Grand-Prix 2024

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s chess player Bibisara Assaubayeva won the silver medal at the first stage of the FIDE Women’s Grand Prix 2024-2025, which took place in Tbilisi from Aug. 14 to 25.

Alina Kashlinskaya from Poland came out on top in the tournament, reported the Kazakhstan Chess Federation on Aug. 25.

The second stage will take place from Oct. 29 to Nov. 9 in Shymkent.

Earlier, Assaubayeva won a silver medal in Rapid and a bronze medal in Blitz at the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Team Championships 2024.