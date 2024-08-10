Bibisara Assaubayeva Wins Silver and Bronze at FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Team Championships 2024

By Staff Report in Sports on 10 August 2024

ASTANA – Kazakh chess champion Bibisara Assaubayeva won a silver medal in Rapid and a bronze medal in Blitz at the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Team Championships 2024, Kazakhstan Chess Federation reported on Aug. 8.

She beat the reigning World Chess Champion Ju Wenjun in the ninth round of Rapid and twice defeated Ukrainian grandmaster Anna Muzychuk, a World Rapid Chess Champion in 2014 and two-time World Blitz Chess Champion (2014, 2016).

Assaubayeva now leads the FIDE rankings for the top ten women players in both Rapid and Blitz chess.


