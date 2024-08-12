Kazakhstan-Turkiye Talks Boost Agricultural Investments in Grain Processing and Ice Cream

ASTANA — Kazakh Agriculture Minister Aidarbek Saparov on Aug. 11 held talks with leaders of eight Turkish businesses interested in developing projects in Kazakhstan to process grain and legumes, produce cattle hides, produce ice cream, and localize the production of agricultural equipment.

Companies for the deep processing of grain legumes noted Kazakhstan’s great potential in producing items with high added value, such as amino acids, including lysine, gluten, and other products in high demand in the market, reported the Agriculture Ministry’s press service on Aug. 12.

Ice cream producers are interested in nearby markets, such as Russia and China, where Kazakh products can be supplied.

Hide processing companies note the advantageous market position of Kazakhstan, both in terms of the availability of raw materials and resources for production and in terms of access to sales markets. The end products of manufacture will be gelatin and raw hides.

“Hide processing is an extremely pressing topic for Kazakhstan, today 17% of the 3.5 million hides produced are processed and exported, the rest is of no use to anyone. Therefore, we are focused on the speedy implementation of the gelatin production project,” said Saparov.

According to Saparov, Kazakhstan has created attractive conditions for investors, including rules for reimbursement of investment costs, tax incentives and other instruments. Turkish businessmen emphasized the importance of subsidizing logistics to expand the geography of agricultural exports.