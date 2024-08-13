Kazakhstan Proposes Joint Guardianship with Egypt Over Ancient Mamluk Heritage

ASTANA – Kazakh Ambassador to Egypt Kairat Lama Sharif discussed joint guardianship over more than 150 ancient monuments built by the Kipchak-Mamluks on the land of Ancient Egypt with newly appointed Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Sherif Fathy Ali Attyah on Aug. 8 in Al Alamein, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

Kazakhstan and Egypt have been united for centuries due to their rich historical and cultural heritage. The Kazakh Embassy is collaborating with Mamluk scholars from Al-Mansur University to develop a Tourist Roadmap.

The number of Kazakh tourists visiting Egypt grows yearly, mainly in Sharm el-Sheikh. Kazakhstan has expressed readiness to welcome Egyptian tourists, with visa-free access now available to citizens from 82 countries and international air traffic connecting Kazakhstan to 29 countries on 108 routes.

Flight connections between Kazakhstan and Egypt have reached 30 per week, with plans to increase to 48 flights. Air Astana, SCAT, FlyArystan, Egypt Air, Red Sea, and Nile Air collectively transport over 190,000 tourists annually between the two countries.

Kairat Lama Sharif also invited Sherif Fathy Ali Attyah to attend the fifth World Nomad Games as an honorary guest, which will take place in Astana from Sept. 8 to 13.