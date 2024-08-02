President Tokayev Welcomes Congolese President for Milestone Diplomatic Visit

ASTANA – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso, who arrived in Kazakhstan on an official visit on Aug. 2.

Welcoming Sassou Nguesso, Tokayev emphasized the historical significance of his visit, noting that the President of the Congo’s first visit to Astana is taking place on the eve of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two states, reported the Akorda press service.

“We consider your country an important partner on the African continent. Despite the geographical remoteness, we are interested in the full development of bilateral ties. We have great potential for interaction. Notably, it is necessary to intensify cooperation in trade and economics, agriculture, transport and logistics, industry, investment, new technologies and space exploration, as well as in the mining sector. I am confident that the documents signed during today’s visit will contribute to the deepening of trade and economic relations,” Tokayev said, announcing the intention to appoint the Kazakh Ambassador to Congo.

Sassou Nguesso noted that Tokayev’s decision to appoint a diplomatic representative of Kazakhstan in Congo will strengthen bilateral cooperation.

“Indeed, this is a clear confirmation of your desire to increase effective interaction between Astana and Brazzaville. We are interested in deepening economic cooperation with your country,” he said.

The sides discussed the prospects for the development of the Kazakh-Congolese partnership. Special attention was paid to expanding cooperation in the trade and economic, energy, transport and logistics, mining, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as finance and digitalization. At the end of the talks, Sassou Nguesso invited Tokayev to visit the Republic of the Congo.

As part of the official visit, the sides signed ten documents, including an agreement between the governments on mutual exemption from visa requirements for holders of diplomatic passports, a memorandum of understanding between the Astana International Financial Centre and the Congolese Ministry of Economy and Finance, and an agreement on cooperation in the oil and gas industry between KazMunayGas national company and the National Petroleum Company of Congo.

Additionally, agreements on cooperation have been signed between the Kazakh Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Francophonie and Congolese Abroad of Congo; the Kazakh Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry and the Congolese Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Digital Economy; and the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Construction and the Congolese Ministry of Mining and Geology and others.

Trade and economic relations between Kazakhstan and the Republic of Congo have yet to be fully developed due to the lack of contacts between business circles and the absence of optimal logistics between the states. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, trade turnover between the two countries reached $14,700 last year.