Inflation in Kazakhstan Grows to 8.6% in July 

ASTANA — Inflation in Kazakhstan accelerated to 8.6% year-on-year in July, compared to 8.4% in June.

“Monthly inflation was 0.7%, compared to 0.4% in the previous month. Prices for paid services increased by 14.5% over the year (13.8% in June), non-food items by 7.3% (7.4% in June), and food items by 5.5% (5.4% in June),” reported the Bureau of National Statistics on Aug. 1.

In July, there was a significant increase in tariffs for utilities and the cost of various goods and services.

Prices for domestically produced new passenger cars increased by 24.4%, pharmaceutical products by 11.7%, clothing and footwear by 11.2%, and construction materials by 5.9%. Coal increased in price by 10.3%, firewood by 10.1%, and liquefied gas in cylinders by 8.8%.

Food prices also increased. Cucumbers increased in price by 23.5%, tomatoes by 18%, fresh fruits by 16.8%, mineral and drinking water by 15.7%, eggs by 10.5%, rice by 10.1%, and potatoes by 10%. At the same time, there was a decrease in prices for onions (-34.8%), buckwheat (-22.1%), sunflower oil (-20.8%), and cabbage (-19%).

At the regional level, annual inflation in July exceeded the national average in nine regions. The highest rates were recorded in Astana (10.8%), the Karagandy Region (10.6%), and the Mangystau Region (10.4%).