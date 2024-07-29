Boeing to Deliver First Aircraft to Kazakhstan by End of 2025

ASTANA – Boeing representatives confirmed the delivery of the first Dreamliner for direct flights between Kazakhstan and the United States by the end of 2025 during a meeting with Minister of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry Zhaslan Madiyev in Seattle on July 28.

As stated by the ministry’s press service, this event is intended to strengthen Kazakhstan’s fleet and increase the country’s air transportation level.

During the visit, the Kazakh delegation observed the Boeing aircraft assembly production process and learned about the company’s digital transformation initiatives.

Boeing, a global leader in aerospace technology, produces civil, military, and space aircraft. Boeing has production facilities worldwide and is known for its innovative solution.

In 2023, the company earned nearly $80 billion. Interestingly, on average, a Boeing plane takes off somewhere in the world every two minutes.