Astana Hub, Draper University Announce Third Cohort of Hero Training Program in Silicon Valley

ASTANA – Astana Hub international technology park has announced the opening of applications for the third cohort of the Hero Training acceleration program. The program, conducted in partnership with Draper University, is designed to rapidly scale technology companies for the global market. Applications are open until Sept. 1.

Hero Training is a distinctive five-week acceleration program held at Draper University’s Silicon Valley campus. It equips participants with the knowledge and skills needed to transform their ideas into successful startups. Under the mentorship of experienced tech entrepreneurs, venture investors, and industry experts, participants will have the chance to elevate their projects. Notably, Elon Musk, the founder and CEO of Tesla, has been one of the program’s previous speakers, reported the Astana Hub press service on Aug. 13.

“The program is open to tech projects at the MVP stage or beyond from Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, the Kyrgyz Republic, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan. To participate, startups must be legally registered in Kazakhstan and possess a valid U.S. visa or have submitted a visa application. Additionally, participants are required to cover any expenses not included in the program, such as travel, food, visa costs, insurance, and participation fees,” the announcement reads.

The top 10 startups selected will travel to Silicon Valley, where they will have the exceptional opportunity to live and work in one of the world’s leading innovation hubs.

Hero Training provides unparalleled support for startups looking to enter the U.S. market. The program features training seminars and pitch sessions, where participants will develop skills in market research, product development, and financial planning.

The program also offers individual consultations and expert assessments from speakers with extensive experience in technology entrepreneurship, the venture capital market, and related fields. Industry leaders will share valuable insights on sales strategies, business process optimization, and customer acquisition. This support will enable startups to effectively adapt to the U.S. market and unlock their potential at a higher level.

The Draper Ecosystem is a unique approach to fostering connections between talent, experts, and investors. It provides cutting-edge resources and access to an unparalleled network of mentors, industry experts, corporate partners, and investors to support innovation. Draper University, a key part of this ecosystem, was founded by Tim Draper, one of the most prominent venture capitalists in the United States.

Last year, founders of 15 IT startups from Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Mongolia, and Türkiye underwent training as part of the Hero Training program.

For more information about the Hero Training program and to apply, please follow the link.

