Kazakh Tech Startups Undergo Training in Silicon Valley

ASTANA – Founders of 15 IT startups from Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Mongolia, and Türkiye have begun on May 22 a five-week acceleration program in Silicon Valley, the United States, as part of the Hero Training program, launched by Astana Hub international technopark of IT startups and California-based Draper University. The news was reported the Astana Hub on May 23.

“I am delighted to announce that in addition to Kazakh startups, we have extended this opportunity to startups from the Kyrgyz Republic, Mongolia, and, for the first time, a startup from Türkiye will be joining our Astana Hub programs. Together, these aspiring entrepreneurs will undergo intensive training in Silicon Valley and gain the skills and knowledge necessary to scale their projects globally, including access to the U.S. market,” Kazakh Minister of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Mussin wrote on LinkedIn on May 24.

The startups participating in this training program include Flowsell.mе, ozen, CITIX, SpaceLab, Smartestprep, Smart Technologies, BEEP, beyne.аі, FIBO CLOUD, Sqm-invest, Connected Home Ltd., MEDIXBOT, Med365, Big Dream Lab, and Alaqan Technologies.

In addition, four projects have secured investments worth $30,000 each from the program partner, My Ventures.

Astana Hub and Draper University signed an agreement on March 10 to allow 20 promising startups from the Organization of Turkic States to participate in Silicon Valley’s Hero Training acceleration program.

In March, Kazakh IT startups that are part of the Astana Hub were recognized as the best in the region at the Central Asian Tech Awards in Bishkek, winning a free trip to Silicon Valley.