Association of Almaty Museums Wins TURKSOY Award

ASTANA – The International Turkic Culture Organization (TURKSOY) honored the Association of Almaty Museums with the Best Museum of the Turkic World award.

The association was recognized as the best among the museums of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Türkiye and Turkmenistan, reported Kazinform on Aug. 15.

“We see that in the past two years the museums of Almaty have made enormous efforts. Residents of Turkic-speaking countries, as well as Europe and Asia have an opportunity to visit unique exhibitions organized in Almaty. For instance, offsite exhibitions on the Nomads of Kazakhstan were held in Istanbul, Seoul, Prague, Naples, Vienna and other cities of the world. The connoisseurs of art and history admire the exhibits and artifacts displayed. You actively promote Kazakh culture abroad, attract tourists to your country and develop museum research in the Turkic world. We see that the municipal authorities provide unprecedented support to this sector,” said Secretary General of TURKSOY Sultan Raev during the award ceremony.

The Association of Almaty Museums unites the Ykhlas Museum of Folk Musical Instruments, Akhmet Baitursynuly Home Museum, Sabit Mukanov and Gabit Musrepov State Literary and Memorial Museum Complex, Nurgisa Tlendiyev Memorial Museum, Multimedia Center for Traditional Music, Kunayev Museum, Raiymbek Batyr Museum Complex, as well as Museum of Almaty History. School students are allowed to visit museums free of charge.