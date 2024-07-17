WPC Energy Congress in Kazakhstan to Define Next Era in Energy 

ASTANA—The Kazakh capital will host the 26th World Petroleum Council (WPC) Energy Congress in 2028. This event marks a significant milestone for the entire region, providing participants with the opportunity to share invaluable experiences, learn about global trends in the energy and oil and gas sectors, and discuss unique projects and developments.

Alibek Kuantyrov, general director of the Kazenergy association, emphasized the association’s historic success in securing the right to host such a major global oil and gas industry event.

“When considering Kazakhstan’s candidacy, WPC Energy members noted the high level of development in the national industry, its significance to the global industry, and the country’s active and authoritative role within the organization,” he said.

Economic development boost

According to Kuantyrov, the congress will enhance Kazakhstan’s political, investment, and image attractiveness on the global stage. It will have a multiplier effect on the development of the service sector, business tourism, and infrastructure in Astana and other regions, spurring new projects and attracting investments into the national economy.

“Funding for the congress will be sourced from international sponsorships, delegate fees, and exhibition space sales. All potential profits from the event will be allocated to charitable causes, including creating an Oil Museum in Atyrau or establishing special educational grants for Kazakh students in technical universities related to the industry,” he said.

The congress format includes a comprehensive business program, providing a platform for the global industry elite to present Kazakhstan’s vision and the Kazakh President’s initiatives on ecological responsibility, ESG (Environmental, social, and governance) investment mobilization, and achieving sustainable development goals.

Kazakhstan plans to host global forums during the congress focused on implementing the Sustainable Energy Strategy until 2050 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2060. The forum will emphasize current issues in the global gas industry, prospects for renewable and alternative energy, and the revitalized agenda of fossil fuel use and peaceful nuclear energy. Experts will also discuss regional aspects of energy security and cooperation, which is particularly important for Central Asian countries.

“The WPC, accredited by the United Nations, proves the relevance and demand for discussing key issues in the oil and gas industry,” said Kuantyrov. “With nearly 60 countries representing over 96% of global energy production and consumption as WPC members, dialogue within the WPC fosters consolidation of positions and practical solutions impacting all countries involved in the extraction, processing, storage, sale, and consumption of hydrocarbon raw materials and various energy sources.”

Strategic initiatives

Kazakhstan’s cooperation with WPC Energy dates back to 1997 when then Ministry of Oil and Gas Industry initiated joining the WPC and participating in the 15th World Petroleum Congress in Beijing. However, various circumstances led to short-lived involvement.

Later, in 2008, at the World Petroleum Congress in Madrid, Kazenergy rejoined the WPC, declaring readiness to become an active participant.

From the outset, the Kazakhstan National Committee of the WPC initiated significant events that were positively received by all participants, including the WPC Council, Executive, and Program Committees meetings in 2012 in Astana during the seventh Kazenergy Eurasian Forum.

“We built partnerships with all WPC’s National Committees, creating joint projects and strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation,” said Kuantyrov.

In his opinion, a memorable moment in Kazakhstan’s interaction with the WPC was the World Petroleum Council Day during the EXPO-2017 in Astana, attended by WPC President Tor Fjaeran.

“In 2018, we once again hosted the WPC Council meeting in Astana, with participation from National Committees of WPC member countries, major international industry corporations, and government organizations from 30 countries, including the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) members,” said Kuantyrov. “We introduced special investment sessions to the WPC, an idea embraced by our WPC colleagues, who now strive to support this initiative at future events.”

The Kazakh committee is one of the most active national secretariats, maintaining intensive dialogue and demonstrating a willingness to find joint solutions, including amid the pandemic through digital formats.

The WPC global secretariat also supported two additional Kazakh initiatives. One involves creating a media pool to cover WPC discussions and reflect WPC members’ positions on their platforms. In 2022, during the Almaty Youth Forum, the first joint meeting of WPC leadership with international media journalists took place, allowing participation in all events.

Another initiative aims to establish a global network of polytechnic universities under the auspices of WPC Energy. Originating from the Almaty Youth Forum, this initiative seeks to unite technical universities worldwide into an energy-focused hub coordinated by the WPC. WPC leadership has recognized and supported this initiative’s potential and prospects. The Kazakh-British Technical University, the country’s leading technical university, is participating in this effort.

Towards a sustainable future

Kazakhstan has become a leading player in the global energy market and now engages in equal dialogue with world industry leaders. The country has attracted impressive investments and balanced the interests of oil and gas market participants—both public and private, domestic and foreign, multinational corporations, and small businesses. Kazakhstan’s national priorities include innovative development, strengthening local content, corporate social responsibility, effective environmental protection, and synthesizing fundamental scientific research and industrial infrastructure.

The hosting of several global image-building events has significantly strengthened the country’s position as one of the world centers. Previously perceived as a regional player, Kazakhstan is now recognized by the international community as a significant global player influencing decisions on the world stage.

“Hosting the congress will enhance the country’s international authority, increase integration into the global community, and give a strong impetus to Kazakhstan’s investment cooperation with other countries,” said Kuantyrov.

Over the years, the WPC has organized 31 significant global forums (24 World Petroleum Congresses and seven Youth Forums), along with numerous seminars and specialized events in various countries. Over the past decades, the council has thoroughly analyzed and addressed economic, political, social, and environmental factors that impact the oil and gas industry.

The WPC’s activities have influenced global developments, scientific and technological advancements in the industry, progress in fundamental and applied sciences, national economies, the dissemination of scientific and technical knowledge, and the enhancement of international cooperation.

Kazakhstan has set ambitious goals for carbon neutrality, climate targets, developing renewable energy sources, converting coal plants to gas, developing and processing gas fields, petrochemicals, and hydrogen energy.

Kuantyrov emphasized that by uniting the efforts of international industry participants, these plans can become realistic and achievable.

The WPC Energy Congress is designed to become an effective tool for synergizing Kazakhstan’s national industry community with the expertise of foreign professionals and cutting-edge technologies, thereby fostering the country’s energy development.

The article was originally published on kazpravda.kz