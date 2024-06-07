Astana to Host WPC Energy Congress in 2028

ASTANA – The Kazakh capital won the right to host the 26th World Petroleum Council (WPC) Energy Congress in 2028, reported the KazEnergy association’s press service on June 7.

The relevant memorandum was signed during the meeting between the KazEnergy Association and WPC Energy leadership in London, which focused on bilateral cooperation, including technical support, scientific research, and personnel training.

During the campaign to consider Kazakhstan’s candidacy, WPC Energy Council members highlighted the significant development of the country’s national oil and gas industry, its global industry relevance, and Kazakhstan’s role within the organization. Astana’s bid received unanimous support from all council participants (representing 60 countries and 96% of the world’s oil and gas production and consumption).

“Hosting the WPC Energy Congress in Kazakhstan is expected to have a multiplier effect on the economy, significantly enhancing the business climate, attracting investments, and introducing the latest technologies in the oil and gas sector. Additionally, it will foster the development of expert communications, facilitate the exchange of experiences, innovations in professional training, and attract new investment partners,” KazEnergy’s statement reads.

The congress will be financed through international sponsorships, delegate seat sales, and exhibition space rentals. All potential profits from the event will be allocated to charitable causes, including creating an Oil Museum in Atyrau or establishing special educational grants for Kazakh students at technical universities in the industry.

The WPC Energy Congress is one of the leading global platforms for discussing crucial topics on the international energy and petroleum agenda. The event attracts heads of state and government, executives of major corporations, heads of relevant government agencies, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and international organizations, along with top experts worldwide.

The event was attended by the Chairman of the Kazenergy association Magzum Mirzagaliyev, the President of WPC Energy Pedro Miras, the General Director of the Kazenergy association Alibek Kuantyrov, the deputy akim of Astana Evgeniy Glotov, the Vice President of WPC Energy Dzhambulat Sarsenov, and the General Director of WPC Energy Piers Riemer.