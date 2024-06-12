Kazakh Athletes Achieve Complete Victory at Asian Championship on Tenge Ilu

ASTANA – Kazakh athletes have achieved a complete victory at the Asian championship on tenge ilu, a traditional Kazakh equestrian sport involving picking up coins while riding a horse, the Almaty Region’s administration reported on June 11.

The main continental competition took place at the Kobylandy hippodrome in the Talgar district. It was organized in preparation for the upcoming fifth World Nomad Games, which are scheduled to begin in Astana on Sept. 8.

Kazakhstan’s Galymzhan Izzhanov, Rakhat Kambarov, and Bakhyt Toltai claimed first places in all three styles of tenge ilu, outperforming athletes over 18 years of age from ten countries, including Afghanistan, China, Hungary, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Mongolia, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

Kambarov, a Kazakhstan’s national team member, was also recognized as the best in the overall standings.