Kazakhstan Generates Industrial Goods Worth $50 Billion in the First Half of 2024

By Dana Omirgazy in Business on 18 July 2024

ASTANA — Kazakhstan produced industrial products worth 23.5 trillion tenge (US$49.4 billion) in January-June.

Photo credit: Prime Minister’s press service

Of them, the mining industry made up 10.7 trillion tenge (US$22.5 billion), and the manufacturing industry – 10.9 trillion tenge (US$22.9 billion).

The Bureau of National Statistics reported on July 17 that production growth was observed in the mining and quarrying industries by 0.3%, the manufacturing industry by 5.1%, and the supply of electricity, gas, steam, hot water and air conditioning by 6.1%.

Growth in mining and quarrying is driven by growth in natural gas, metal ores and mining services.

Growth was noted in the manufacturing industry’s production of chemicals, basic pharmaceutical products and drugs, metallurgy, and finished metal products, except machinery and equipment, mechanical engineering and other finished products.

Among the regions, the most significant growth was recorded in the Aktobe, Karagandy Regions and Astana.


