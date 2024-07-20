Kazakhstan and WWF Sign Memorandum to Reintroduce Tigers, Enhance Biodiversity

ASTANA — The Kazakh Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF International) signed a memorandum of cooperation to reintroduce tigers to Kazakhstan under the Tiger Reintroduction Program on July 15.

According to the ministry’s statement, this initiative builds on a longstanding partnership that has already yielded significant results in restoring biodiversity and enhancing infrastructure at the Ile-Balkhash Nature Reserve.

The reintroduction of tigers is not just an environmental endeavor but also a symbolic effort to restore Kazakhstan’s natural heritage. The cooperation of multiple organizations and experts has been pivotal in making this initiative possible.

In June this year in the Netherlands, the Forestry and Wildlife Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources signed a Cooperation Agreement with the Special Center for Feline Predators “Stichting Leeuw” at the Landgoed Hoenderdaell Zoo. A donation agreement was also signed for two male and female Amur tigers, slated to relocate to the Ile-Balkhash State Natural Reserve this fall.

The genetic similarity between Amur and Turanian tigers influenced the selection of Amur tigers for reintroduction. These subspecies are uniquely adapted to harsh winter conditions, making them suitable for acclimating to Kazakhstan’s environmental landscape.