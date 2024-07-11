Kazakh Surgeons Perform Live-Stream Surgery at Indian International Conference

ASTANA—Kazakhstan’s University Medical Center (UMC) specialists performed the operation in live-case online mode as part of the National Interventional Conference (NIC), one of the largest in interventional cardiology, held in India on July 5-7.

“During the broadcast, a UMC Heart Center patient had surgery to place an innovative bifurcation stent. This stent is implanted in atherosclerosis of the coronary artery, which in turn splits in two. Implantation of a bifurcation stent makes it possible to effectively and safely restore blood flow at the sites of arterial separation,” reads the statement of the UMC press service.

During the conference, 20 online demonstrations of live case procedures from around the world were presented. The event, organized by the Cardiology Society of India, united more than 12,000 participants. The main topics covered innovations in percutaneous coronary interventions, the latest advances in treatment and patient care, and ensuring safety at all stages of therapy.

The conference included practical training, thematic symposiums on structural diseases of the cardiovascular system, debates, lectures on various complications and discussions about contemporary technology. The event attracted 1,000 attendees, including foreign specialists from over 20 nations, such as the United States, Germany, Japan, Canada, Türkiye, and Spain.

“Previously, UMC Heart Center specialists visited Indian clinics to teach a master class on transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI). Furthermore, more than 60 interventional cardiologists from various parts of India have been trained at UMC to obtain skills and expertise. Close collaboration between the nations continues to expand, opening up prospects for information transfer and medical care improvements,” the statement said.