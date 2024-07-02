Kazakh Service Officers Complete French Language Course for UN Peacekeeping Missions

ASTANA — Seven service officers of the country’s armed forces completed the three-month French language course based on the Center for Peacekeeping Operations of the Kazakh Ministry of Defense (KAZCENT) on June 25.

According to KAZCENT, the course was a collaborative effort between the defense departments of Kazakhstan and France. Its primary purpose is to train military personnel for UN peacekeeping missions in countries where French is the primary language of communication.

The participants studied French corresponding to the “DELF-B1” level. In addition to learning grammar and developing written and conversational skills, the service officers were introduced to the activities of UN peacekeeping missions and specialized military terminology.

The course program featured intensive classes, self-study sessions and field exercises, during which service officers practiced oral communication. The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Francophonie international organization provided educational materials.

The service officers passed the final exam, administered by the French Alliance in Almaty, and received diplomas upon completion.