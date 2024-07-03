Kazakh Government Allocates Over $25 Million to Compensate Business Losses After Floods

ASTANA — The Kazakh government adopted a resolution allocating 12 billion tenge (US$25.5 million) to compensate businesses for property losses after massive floods.

So far, regional commissions have reviewed and approved 178 applications from small and medium-sized businesses for 1.5 billion tenge (US$3.2 million).

According to a preliminary assessment of akimats (local administrations), floods affected 746 small and medium-sized businesses, including grocery stores, cafes, service stations, hotels, etc.

The government implements comprehensive work to eliminate the consequences of floods by providing citizens with new housing, paying one-time financial assistance, compensating for the costs of repairing and restoring houses, etc.

Construction of 2,500 new houses for affected citizens has begun in West Kazakhstan, Kostanai, Atyrau, Aktobe, Akmola, North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar Regions.

Some 33,321 families received a one-time payment of 369,200 tenge (US$800) each.