Floods in Kazakhstan: State, Businesses Continue Assistance for Affected Families 

ASTANA — Kazakhstan continues addressing the flood aftermath and supporting affected citizens, said Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev at a Government meeting chaired by the Prime Minister on June 25.

Over 67,000 people have returned to their homes, and 3,664 people in evacuation centers have received necessary assistance.

Since the beginning of the massive floods, 12,086 residential buildings and 7,380 suburban buildings have been affected. Of the 18,228 residential buildings surveyed, 15,651 have been assessed.

According to the assessments, 9,306 houses require repairs and 8,290 are beyond restoration. Of these, 5,714 houses and apartments are planned to be purchased on the secondary market, and over 2,576 houses are to be built according to a standard project.

Housing restoration and compensation

Housing restorations will require approximately 257 billion tenge (US$550 million).

At the moment, compensation for the repair and restoration has been issued to 6,176 families worth 40 billion tenge (US$85.5 million). Additionally, 3,414 families have received new houses, apartments or equivalent compensation.

Construction of 2,500 new houses for affected citizens has begun in West Kazakhstan, Kostanai, Atyrau, Aktobe, Akmola, North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions.

Some 33,321 families received a one-time payment of 369,200 tenge (US$800) each. This effort has been completed in the Karagandy, Pavlodar, Akmola, Abai and Ulytau regions. Payments continue in the Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Kostanai and Atyrau regions.

Some 15,355 families received additional compensation for purchasing lost necessities, up to 553,800 tenge (US$1,200).

State aid for fallen cattle exceeded 2.8 billion tenge (US$6 million).



Support for SME’s and infrastructure restoration

Regional commissions have reviewed and approved 124 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) applications for 833 million tenge (US$1.8 million).

According to preliminary assessments by Akimats (city administrations), 797 SMEs were affected for 24.1 billion tenge (US$51.5 million). Estimates are being carried out for these facilities and applications will be submitted to the regional commissions for consideration.

The total infrastructure restoration needs are estimated at 48.7 billion tenge (US$104 million). These funds will be used to restore highways, power supply lines and social facilities. To date, projects worth 39.8 billion tenge (US$85 million) have been prepared.

Public and private sector contribution

Bozumbayev also provided detailed information on sponsor funds and donations worth 250.5 billion tenge (US$545.5 million) made by public and private businesses to each region and donation funds.

The most significant contribution worth 58.7 billion tenge (US$125.5 million) was made to the North Kazakhstan Region, of which 40 billion tenge (US$85.5 million) was donated by Kazakh businessmen Vladimir Kim, Eduard Ogai and Oleg Novachuk and 15 billion (US$32 million) by Vyacheslav Kim, Chairman of the board of directors of Kaspi.kz, who also donated five billion tenge (US$11 billion) to the Akmola Region.

The West Kazakhstan Region was supported by a donation of 55.76 billion tenge (US$119 million) from Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) worth 20 billion tenge (US$43 million) and by Kazakh businessmen, including Nurlan Smagulov, Bakhytbek Baiseitov, Nurlan Artykbayev and many others. ERG also supported the Aktobe Region with 15 billion tenge (US$32 billion).

Besides regional support, some companies and businessmen including Rashit Sarsenov, Timur Turlov, Erkin Tatishev, Nurlan Smagulov and others transferred 35 billion tenge (US$75 million) to the Demeu Foundation, of which 15 billion tenge (US$32 billion) was donated by Samruk-Kazyna Trust. Similarly, the Kazakhstan Khalkyna Foundation contributed 6.5 billion tenge (US$14 billion) for flood aftermath efforts.

“This is probably the first time we have disclosed such information. Therefore, to ensure transparency, you can take these figures from us for further analysis. We have agreed with all sponsors to publish this information,” said Bozumbayev.