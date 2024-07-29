Astana Hosts Vibrant Horse Parade Ahead of World Nomad Games (Video)

ASTANA – Some 30 horse riders walked along the iconic places of the Kazakh capital on the morning of July 28 in a vibrant performance organized in anticipation of the fifth World Nomad Games, reported the Astana city administration’s press service.

Riders gathered in the adjacent area near the Barys Arena Ice Palace and proceeded along Bukhar Zhyrau, Turkistan, Orynbor, Akmeshit, Dostyk, and Kabanbai Batyr Avenue. Along the route, they galloped past small architectural forms that decorated the city for the upcoming games and ended near the Martial Arts Palace named after Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov.

Traffic was temporarily halted to accommodate the procession. The parade also involved Tazy breed dogs.

Sagadat Temkenov, the founder of the Tengri Road Equestrian Club of travelers and a participant in the performance, stated that the parade aimed to encourage Kazakh nationals to participate in the fifth World Nomad Games, showcasing the nation’s culture, history, and traditions.

“In this way, we show patriotism, support for athletes, and love for the Motherland. In addition, this large-scale event will contribute to the development of Kazakhstan’s tourism. The ethno-cultural code is something that can really interest foreign tourists. And I believe that we need to take small and big steps in this direction,” he said.

Temkenov passed the baton of performance to representatives of the Zhambyl Region, calling on them to organize similar events in each region before the start of the games.