London-Based Satellite Operator OneWeb to Open Gateway Station in Almaty Region

ASTANA — London-based satellite operator OneWeb plans to open a gateway station on the territory of the Kokterek Space Communications Center (SCC), said Chairman of the Kazakh National Center for Space Communication Malik Zhuiriktayev, reported Kazinform on June 10.

As part of a working trip to the Almaty Region, Kazakh Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Zhaslan Madiyev visited the Kokterek SCC.

The Kokterek SCC, located in the Ile district of the Almaty Region, is one of two ground-based control complexes for spacecraft of the Kazsat series owned by the Kazakh National Center for Space Communication. It was put into operation on June 28, 2013, occupying ​​25 hectares and employing 31 people.

During the meeting with Madiyev, Zhuiriktayev reported on the enterprise’s current state, implemented tasks and development prospects.

According to Zhuiriktayev, the enterprise has agreed to provide part of the land plot for constructing the OneWeb gateway station on the territory of the Kokterek SCC.

In March, the sides signed an agreement for the center’s specialists to maintain this station, which will provide additional income for the enterprise.