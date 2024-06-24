Kazakh Chess Champ Assaubayeva Triumphs Anew at Swiss Queens Tournament

By Nagima Abuova in International, Sports on 24 June 2024

ASTANA — Kazakh chess champion Bibisara Assaubayeva once again secured first place at the 21st international Swiss Queens Wednesday online chess tournament on June 23. 

Bibisara Assaubayeva. Photo credit: FIDE Online Arena

According to the FIDE International Chess Federation, Assaubayeva scored 9.5 out of 11 possible at FIDE Online Arena. She defeated her closest rivals, Anastasia Bodnaruk and Valentina Gunina, by one point. 

The International Chess Federation marks its 100th anniversary this year. Swiss Queens Wednesday is a series of weekly online tournaments celebrating the achievements of women in chess. 


