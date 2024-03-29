Kazakh Chess Champ Assaubayeva Triumphs in Swiss Queens Chess

ASTANA – Two-time blitz world champion Bibisara Assaubayeva secured first place at the ninth Swiss Queens Wednesday online chess tournament on March 27, reported the Committee of Sport and Physical Education of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan.

Assaubayeva scored 10.5 points out of 11 possible and defeated her closest rivals, Teodora Injac and Savitha Shri Baskar, by two points.

Each tournament in the series offers a prize fund of $1,000, with the breakdown as follows: $300 for the 1st place, $250 for the 2nd place, $200 for the 3rd place, $150 for the 4th place and $100 for the 5th place. According to the International Chess Federation (FIDE), the annual prize fund can increase to $100,000.

The Swiss Queens Wednesday Series is a weekly chess event organized by FIDE and World Chess to celebrate the achievements of women in chess and mark 100 years as a pivotal moment in the sport. The core of this initiative is promoting gender diversity and providing a global stage for women to showcase their chess skills.