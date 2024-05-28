Astana Hosts International Dog Show to Promote Kazakh Tazy Breed

ASTANA – The Kazakh capital hosted an international dog show on May 26 presenting tazy hunting dog breed and tobet shepherd from different regions of the country, reported Kazinform.

A special international commission examined around 100 tazy dogs to draft the decision regarding the breed’s worldwide recognition and the approval of the Kazakh tazy brand in Kazakhstan. The relevant decision will be submitted at the meeting of the General Committee of the world’s canine organization – Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI) in early September in Amsterdam.

“Tazy is an ancient Kazakh dog breed, pride, one of the nation’s seven treasures. Its origin is directly related to our history. In the 20th century, for various reasons, the number of dogs of this breed decreased and almost disappeared. Also, due to the lack of attention to preserving the breed, its original qualities began to disappear,” said Kazakh Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Yerlan Nyssanbayev at the opening ceremony of the exhibition.

In 2022, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the Presidential Affairs Department to coordinate work on the preservation of the national heritage – the Kazakh breeds of tazy and tobet.

According to the President of the Kazakh Union of Cynologists, Bauyrzhan Serikkali, the international commission must make sure that the tazy breed appeared and developed on Kazakh territory, only then it can be called the Kazakh tazy brand.

“Members of the commission wanted to see firsthand how dogs are raised and trained, so they came to our country for this. Dogs from all regions took part in the qualifying round, but, unfortunately, some regions were unable to take part due to floods,” he said.

According to Serikkali, Kazakhstan plans to create a national tazy center in the future.

The International Canine Federation recognized the Kazakh Union of Cynologists as a full member last year.