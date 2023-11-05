Kazakhstan Aims to Preserve and Promote National Tazy Dogs

ASTANA – Kazakhstan embarked on a mission 13 years ago to restore, develop, and breed its purebred national Tazy dogs, leading to the establishment of the Nomad National Hunting Club, which endeavors to promote and consolidate the efforts of its members.

The club, an assignee of the public association Federation for the Restoration and Breeding of National and Rare Dog Breeds, commenced its operation in November 2010.

During the 1990s, the traditional use of Tazy dogs for hunting in Kazakhstan began to decline, which led to a decrease in the popularity and number of the breed. From over 3,000 Tazy dogs in the 1930s, their count dwindled to fewer than 300 by 2000.

In response, Kazakhstan took the first step to bring together like-minded people and establish a public association to increase the population of purebred Kazakh Tazy and raise awareness about the dire situation, with a motto to restore and preserve the national breed of dogs for future generations.

Since then, the public association has actively organized regional dog shows, exhibitions, field trials, and various other events, drawing participation from over 100 enthusiasts across Kazakhstan.

The second phase, initiated in 2014, focused on strengthening the status of national breeds. With the endorsement of the Agriculture Minister, they established standards for the Tazy and Tobet breeds, coupled with evaluation guidelines. They also initiated a “regulation on field trials.”

The third stage of the association’s efforts was dedicated to promoting national hunting with the Kazakh Tazy, which is enhanced when hunters use riding horses. Experts believe that hunters who own Tazy dogs should also have access to riding horses, as hunting with Tazys from horseback is considered not only a crucial undertaking for hunting societies but also a more enjoyable experience.

Over the years of the club’s work, they have entrusted more than 400 Tazy puppies to new owners. Currently, the kennel houses over 10 Kazakh Tazy dogs.