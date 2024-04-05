State Counselor Karin Highlights Citizen Engagement in Response to Devastating Floods

ASTANA —

State Counselor Erlan Karin shared his insights into the ongoing efforts to address the devastating floods that have impacted regions across the country in an April 5 Telegram post. Karin underscored citizens’ unwavering commitment and proactive involvement, emphasizing the pivotal role their solidarity and responsibility play in both crisis response and the broader development of the nation.

“Through the active participation and concern of our fellow citizens, we can not only effectively address emergency situations but also tackle systemic issues in the country’s development. It is worth noting that in recent years, the state and society have collaboratively developed effective solutions to numerous existing problems, facilitated by the establishment of dialogue platforms,” he wrote.

Reiterating the collective efforts, Karin said that the government agencies, both central and local, “work around the clock.”

He noted the extensive mobilization efforts, with over 9,000 individuals and over 2,000 pieces of equipment dedicated to rescue operations. Since the beginning of the floods, more than 19,000 persons, including 8,000 children, have been rescued and evacuated from 11 affected regions.

He highlighted the ongoing operational meetings convened at the government and presidential levels. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev promptly flew to the West Kazakhstan Region, the area most heavily affected by the flood, demonstrating his commitment to personally oversee the situation and provide support to affected citizens.

Karin also recognized the efforts of public activists and volunteers in helping flood victims and organizing humanitarian aid. With more than 20,000 volunteers nationwide and multiple collection points, they have gathered substantial supplies to help those in need.

Karin highlighted the positive impact of dialogue platforms facilitated by the government between citizens and officials.

“Deputies of Parliament and maslikhats [local representative bodies] elected according to the new rules are working to meet stricter demands, which changed significantly. Specifically, since the start of the floods, parliamentarians and National Kurultai members have maintained continuous communication with citizens, visiting affected regions, hosting meetings, and contributing to regional headquarters’ efforts. Such joint actions produce results,” Karin wrote.

According to him, the potential of all dialogue platforms, as well as deputies and public activists, will be used in monitoring the effective use of funds to restore flood-hit infrastructure and help victims.

“Unity and solidarity are at the core of our culture and mentality. By following these values, we will be able to overcome any difficulties and continue working together to modernize the country,” he concluded.