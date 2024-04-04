Tokayev Meets With Residents in Flood-Hit West Kazakhstan Region

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev flew over flooded areas and met with evacuated residents on April 4 in the West Kazakhstan Region, one of the regions adversely affected by floods, reported the Akorda press service.

Tokayev assessed the situation in the Terekti, Syrym and Karatobe districts.

According to Akim (local mayor) of the West Kazakhstan Region Nariman Turegaliyev, six districts and the city of Uralsk have been flooded. The disaster damaged 552 residential buildings and 427 country houses.

Flood relief efforts involve 1,911 people, 332 pieces of equipment, 101 motor pumps, one helicopter and rescuers from Almaty and Mangystau Regions.

Nearly 7,000 people have been evacuated, and some 63 million tenge (US$141,687) was allocated to provide one-time financial assistance to victims. Work is ongoing to pump out water, fence objects with soil, and expand culverts.

The President also visited the evacuation point deployed at the Kazhym Zhumaliyev school in the district center of Karatobe to meet with residents of nearby villages evacuated after the flood.

During the meeting with citizens, Tokayev drew attention to the fact that there were no floods of this magnitude in the past. He said a similar situation occurred in 1994, but the current floods have become more massive.

The President assured the villagers that the state would take all necessary measures to compensate for losses.

“I came specifically to see the situation on the spot. This is an unprecedented natural disaster, and we should unite and stand together against it. The state, the government will lend a helping hand, material and financial assistance will be provided. Do not worry about it, things will get better,” Tokayev said.

In turn, local residents asked to build bridges on the Zhaksybay and Kaldygayty rivers, as well as repair dams located near populated areas.

Tokayev gave the government corresponding instructions and stressed that flood water must be used for the people’s benefit.